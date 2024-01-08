Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 2,436,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,399,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $525.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

