IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.71

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 548186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $814.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

