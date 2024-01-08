Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$3,900.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSU. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,433.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$78.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3,427.24. 18,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,177.69 and a one year high of C$3,434.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3,161.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,900.06.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 104.1290016 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.