NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.90

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 27378528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NU by 234.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

