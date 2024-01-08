Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$911,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

