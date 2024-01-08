Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 238 shares.The stock last traded at $31.40 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

