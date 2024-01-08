iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.44

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 52482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

