Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.25

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 286883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $260,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.