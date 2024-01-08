Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 7926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Goldmoney Company Profile

In related news, Director Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,300 shares of company stock worth $305,628. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Featured Stories

