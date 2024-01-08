Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.24

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 1005709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

