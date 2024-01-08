Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$126.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PD. CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

Shares of PD traded down C$2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$70.64. 122,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.48.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

