Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5981381 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.