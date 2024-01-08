ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.13. 72,476,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 117,346,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
