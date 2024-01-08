ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.13. 72,476,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 117,346,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

