Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02. 3,672,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,600,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

