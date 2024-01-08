Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PKT
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Parkit Enterprise
In other news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Insiders own 36.71% of the company’s stock.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.