Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Parkit Enterprise

CVE:PKT traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$150.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.

In other news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Insiders own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

