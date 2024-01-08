Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.37.

CP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 915,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,455. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

