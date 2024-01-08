Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lincoln National Call Options (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 962% compared to the typical volume of 2,687 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.8 %

LNC traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,338. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

