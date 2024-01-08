Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Set at C$35.00 by National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) received a C$35.00 price objective from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 290.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.56.

FIL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

