Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.65

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 947158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after purchasing an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,670,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,612,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

