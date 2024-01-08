Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.11. 338,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1313291 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

