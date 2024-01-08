Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 95.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLS
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Solaris Resources
In related news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.