Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DADA. CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 39.7 %

Shares of DADA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,786. The firm has a market cap of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

