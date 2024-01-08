Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6052801 earnings per share for the current year.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
