TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$122.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.78.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$2.70 on Monday, reaching C$178.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,612. The stock has a market cap of C$15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$161.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$165.30.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

