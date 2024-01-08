Needham & Company LLC Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $136.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $10.68 on Monday, reaching $115.93. 365,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,286. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.