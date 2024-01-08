National Bankshares Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$38.50

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.64.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$37.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.47.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.