Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,227 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 2,679,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

