Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $62,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

