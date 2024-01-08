Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE INVH traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.