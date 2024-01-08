Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,515. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

