ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ResMed by 356.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after buying an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in ResMed by 104.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after buying an additional 256,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $5.65 on Monday, hitting $172.47. 319,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

