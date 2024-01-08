Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.82. The company had a trading volume of 223,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.