Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 316,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,345. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

