Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $18.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,151.24. 44,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,162.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

