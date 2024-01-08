Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.50. 442,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,309. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.40 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average is $309.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

