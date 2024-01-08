Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 47.8% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,351. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

