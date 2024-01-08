Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.68. 353,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.