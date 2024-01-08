Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,997 shares of company stock worth $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Shares of FICO traded up $26.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,748. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,073.76 and its 200 day moving average is $933.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

