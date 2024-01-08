Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $153.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

