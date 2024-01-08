Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $20.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $564.89. 448,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

