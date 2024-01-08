Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.08 on Monday, reaching $542.44. 149,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.