Inspire Investing LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

WSO traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.07. The company had a trading volume of 116,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,834. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $261.25 and a one year high of $433.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

