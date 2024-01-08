Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.82. The stock had a trading volume of 175,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

