Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $454.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,320. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $297.12 and a one year high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

