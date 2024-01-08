Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.58. 520,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

