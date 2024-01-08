Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 960,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 655,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $72.24.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
