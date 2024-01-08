Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 960,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 655,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $72.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $217,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,965 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.