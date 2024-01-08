Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 874,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,286. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
