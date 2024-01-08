Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 874,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,286. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.