Steph & Co. Purchases 129 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

