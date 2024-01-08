Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 232,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

