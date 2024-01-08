Absolute Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

